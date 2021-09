(WFRV) – Your honey-do list is about to get bigger.

That’s just a consequence of the Brown County Homebuilder’s Association Fall Showcase of Homes.

Builder Ryan Radue stopped by Local 5 Live along with Halle Laverdure of Inspired Spaces with details on this year’s event.

The Fall Showcase of Homes is September 18 and 19, September 23 – 26.

Hours Thursday and Friday 4 pm – 7 pm and weekends 10 am – 4 pm. For details, tickets, and maps head to bchba.org.