(WFRV)- Is your child interested in being a triathlete?

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bay can get your child active with the Kroc Kids Triathlon. Enjoy this competition filled with running, biking, and swimming.

This event will occur at and around the Kroc Center in Green Bay on October 7th.

They have a Senior Life Expo on October 6th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is filled with live music, educational vendors, and more.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bay is at 1315 Lime Kiln Road.

For more information, head to kroccenter.org.