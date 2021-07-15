Be part of the live audience for Our Town: The Northwoods

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Today the team from Local 5 LIVE is hitting the road, to broadcast the entire show from Crivitz. It is part of the summer series, Our Town.

Millaine and Jordan will be at Twin Bridge Park, N9714 Parkway Rd, Crivitz.

You are invited to be in the audience. Just bring a lawn chair, and watch the show live.

While you are there, enjoy live music from The No Good. Plus, snack on treats from Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market, and cool down with water and a koozie from Valley Apparel.

You’ll also have the chance to win an Our Town t-shirt, thanks to Door County Candy, and sample some of their delicious treats!

Local 5 LIVE is live on air from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. Make sure to follow along on Facebook as well, for behind the scenes action and to upload your photos from the day.

Watch past Our Town segments at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/our-town/

See you in Crivitz!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Flash the Bat Dog providing smiles to baseball fans

Green Bay to host Ohio Valley Region Baseball Tournament

Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Game

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win