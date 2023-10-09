(WFRV)- Medicare open enrollment is about to begin, and it’s time to get prepared.

In this segment, Jeff Balistriere (also known as Medicare Jeff) from United Advantage Group discusses how to enroll and how your current plan might not be the best option for you.

Medicare Jeff has a location inside the Shoreline Credit Union Branch at 2354 East Mason Street in Green Bay. You can also give him a call at (920)-362-0885, and he will meet you at your home.

For more information, head to unitedadvantages.com.