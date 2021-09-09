‘Be The Light’ Walk 2021 this Saturday at Leicht Park in Green Bay

(WFRV) – You can ‘Be The Light’ to reduce the stigma and prevent suicide.

Jeff Strommen spoke with Local 5 Live with more on this moving walk and how you can take part.

The Be The Light Walk is Saturday, September 11. Photos are at noon, registration begins at 5pm. Location is Leicht Memorial park, 128 Dousman St, Green Bay.

From bethelightwalk.com:

Be The Light Walk 2021!

VENUE CHANGE: LEICHT PARK | Be The Light Walk is back in-person on September 11th in Green Bay! This family-friendly event lights up the night to reduce stigma and prevent suicide. Learn more about organizations and agencies around Northeast Wisconsin who are actively working toward this goal in prevention, intervention and postvention. And conclude the evening with a beautiful 1-mile walk through Downtown Green Bay.

