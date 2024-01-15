(WFRV)- Are you looking for a fun way to beat the cold? Why not have a family game night at the Kroc Center?

In this segment, Tim Perlewitz from the Kroc Center discusses what to expect at their Family Fun Night event and how to become a member for less.

The next Family Fun Night is this Friday(1/19), from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. It is $5 for non-members and free if you are a member of the Kroc Center.

The Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

For more information, head to gbkroccenter.org.