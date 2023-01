(WFRV) – Bring back memories of one of the greatest bands ever with a Beatles Tribute band, while supporting a great cause.

Greg Thompson visited Local 5 Live with more on the band American English plus details on a fundraiser to benefit the MACC Fund, giving hope to children with cancer and blood disorders.

About this show

General Admission: $25 Tickets are available at all Fox Cities Festival Foods & Waverly Beach. All ages! Limited tickets are available. Buy your tickets ASAP!