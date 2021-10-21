Beauty Buzz with Hillary Kline: What’s in Hillary’s make up bag?

(WFRV) – Our beauty expert Hillary Kline gives us great recommendations but we wanted to see what’s in her make up bag.

She joined us with a peek inside.

Hillary’s recommendations include:

1.Always use your sunscreen! I am a big fan of Supergoop! Currently using: Unseen Sunscreen

2.Unsure if you’ll like your foundation? Try trial size! Currently testing out: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r

3.Tame your brows and lock them in. Currently loving Patrick Ta Brow Major Lamination Gel

4.Found a dupe for a “luxe” lip gloss. Loving all of the Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss.

5.Set it and forget it! After a recommendation, I am trying out the e.l.f. Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist

For more beauty ideas from Hillary, follow her on Instagram.