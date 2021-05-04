Beauty expert Hillary Kline: Best beauty/skin products for Mom

(WFRV) – From hair to lips to skin, Moms can always use some pampering.

Our Beauty expert Hillary Kline joined Local 5 Live with some of her favorite products you can get for Mother’s Day this year.

1. COLAB Dry Shampoo + Overnight Renew. Give Mom a little more time in the morning. You just spray at night and sleep!

2. Love Sun Body Glow Natural Tinted Mineral Sunscreen and Moisturizer. Give Mom a little glow in her life AND protect her skin from the sunshine. This is America’s first natural mineral sunscreen and tinted moisturizer certified Cosmos Natural so you know it’s good for your body and the planet.

3. Sigma Beauty Ambiance Collection Lip Gloss: Brilliance. Moms are brilliant! Give her some high-shine lip gloss that’s lightweight and has a non-sticky formula. Wear alone for subtle color or layer over lipsticks for some extra sparkle and shine.

4. Texture AIIR. Volume and texture and made for all hair types. Adds shine. Soaks up oil. Great for Moms who are on-the-go!

5. AIIR Amethyst Hair + Energy Refresher. This is great for your hair, body and skin. A Mom created this product, too. Amethyst is said to purify the aura of any negative energy.

6. Aurelia London 3-Step Kit. This kit includes cleanser, serum, moisturizer. Let Mom have a little luxury on her skin to hydrate and soothe.

7.The Baby Mumma Kit by Frank Body. The ultimate skincare bundle for baby mummas. Includes 3 famous body scrub that can be used before, during and after your pregnancy for day skin, stretch marks, cellulite and hormonal breakouts. Keeps the skin smooth and even. Plus, smells like coffee!

