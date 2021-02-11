Beauty expert Hillary Kline: Gifts she’ll love this Valentine’s Day

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Go beyond flowers and chocolates and give the woman in your life something she’ll really love.

Our beauty expert, Hillary Kline spoke with Local 5 Live with a list of the hottest beauty trends so you won’t miss.

Hillary says to start with:

True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub by Innersense Organic Beauty

Forever Reign Lip Stain in ‘Vamp’ by Luminess

Suede Matte Crayon in ‘Bombshell’ by Glo Skin Beauty

Vegan Lip Liner Trio by FitGlow Beauty

Lip Color Serum in ‘Deep’ by FitGlow Beauty

Strawberry Lip Masks with Collagen by Soon Skincare

For more beauty ideas from Hillary, follow her on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

New Normal: PA announcers bring sense of normalcy during unusual season

Sectional hockey tickets punched & girls basketball playoffs tip off

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet