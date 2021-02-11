Beauty expert Hillary Kline: Gifts she’ll love this Valentine’s Day

(WFRV) – Go beyond flowers and chocolates and give the woman in your life something she’ll really love.

Our beauty expert, Hillary Kline spoke with Local 5 Live with a list of the hottest beauty trends so you won’t miss.

Hillary says to start with:

True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub by Innersense Organic Beauty

Forever Reign Lip Stain in ‘Vamp’ by Luminess

Suede Matte Crayon in ‘Bombshell’ by Glo Skin Beauty

Vegan Lip Liner Trio by FitGlow Beauty

Lip Color Serum in ‘Deep’ by FitGlow Beauty

Strawberry Lip Masks with Collagen by Soon Skincare

For more beauty ideas from Hillary, follow her on Instagram.