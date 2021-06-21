Beauty Expert Hillary Kline shares favorite beauty Drug Store finds

(WFRV) – Getting your summer glow doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Our Beauty Expert, Hillary Kline spoke with Local 5 Live with a look at some of her favorite Drug Store products to keep you looking your best all season.

1. La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer

2. Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes

3. Physician Formula Matte Monoi Butter Bronzer

4. Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes!

5. NYX Lingerie XXL in ‘Knockout’

6. e.l.f. Cosmetics Ride or Die Lip Balm in ‘Mighty Mint’

