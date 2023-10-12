(WFRV)- Explore Halloween traditions of the past at Pinecrest Historical Village.

Paranormal Investigators, SOS Investigated, spent time at the Manitowoc County Historical Society to capture activity in some of the museum’s historic structures. Three properties were investigated, including the Meeme House, Sorenson home, and Kunze cabin.

To see the results and how the equipment works, visit the village on Friday the 13th (10/13) at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person.

On Saturday, October 14th, enjoy an evening of 1890s-style family fun, with a retelling of legendary Halloween stories while trick-or-treating among the historic structures of Pinecrest Village.

General admission: $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for youth 4-17, and children under 4 years of age are free. General Admission is always free for members! You can purchase your tickets when you arrive or pre-purchase your admission tickets.

For more information, head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.