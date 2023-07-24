(WFRV)- The Hearthstone Historic House Museum was the first private residence to be illuminated using hydroelectricity from a central Edison system on September 30th of 1882.

Since then, the house has been made a historic landmark that allows people to see what Thomas Edison had to go through. The house still contains the original Edison electroliers, original light switches, and some of Edison’s original wirings.

While being the birthplace of Green Energy, Hearthstone Historic House Museum has a special event coming up this weekend. The Other Side of the House – The Servants of Hearthstone shows off what it was like to live in the house.

When you enter for your tour, you will be given a role. This role will decide your duty in the house. Age-appropriate actors will be heard throughout the house. Guests will enter through the kitchen.

For more information head to hearthstonemuseum.org.