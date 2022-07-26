(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a truly impactful volunteer experience, Woodside Senior Communities has some ideas for you.

Volunteer, Bob Charles spoke with Local 5 Live about his first-hand experience about volunteering at Woodside, what types of things he does there and how you can get involved.

To volunteer, call the Life Enrichment Specialists, Sarah at 920-405-3207 or Shelly at 920-405-3277.

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.