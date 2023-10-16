(WFRV)- A local spinoff of the CBS reality show, The Amazing Race, kicks off this Saturday(10/21).

The Amazing Fund Racer returns for another year. In these segments, Jordan gives clues on tasks each team might do. Proceeds from this event support SOAR Fox Cities.

The Amazing Fund Racer starts and ends at Tanner’s Bar & Grill in Kimberly. Check-in is at 1 p.m., and the race begins at 2 p.m.

The size of your team is up to you, but they recommend 3-5 players. Registration includes instructions and access to the mission list on the GooseChase mobile app, a swag bag filled with goodies, a post-race celebration with refreshments, and a chance to win prizes.

*You must have one vehicle available for your team to compete, and your team MUST stay together for the duration of the event.

For more information, head to soarfoxcities.com.