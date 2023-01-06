(WFRV) – With class names like ‘Clay & A Cold One’ or ‘Macrame & Moscatos’ you’re sure to have a great time.

Sam Pelegrin visited Local 5 Live with more on what’s offered at Arts & Crafts 920.

What We Do

Arts and Crafts is a small local business that holds art making events in your favorite breweries in the Green Bay area.



Breweries provide the space, we provide the instruction and all the materials you need to create something awesome and handmade.



Sign up for one of our events to get out, meet up with friends, enjoy some beer and learn some new art skills!