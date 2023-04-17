(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment features a childhood favorite. The Beja Shrine Circus will be back in town next weekend.

The Beja Shrine Circus features performers from around the world including Cossack riders, hair-hanging ariel dancers, foot jugglers, contortionists, and lots more.

The circus supports the mission of the Shriners which is fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief, and truth.

The Beja Shrine Circus is at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Saturday, April 28th with shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 30th with shows at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Resch Center box office or go online to ticketstaronline.com.