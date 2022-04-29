(WFRV) – The Beja Shrine Circus opens tonight, Local 5 Live spoke to Ringmaster Lucky and Jimbo the Clown with details along with a stunning performance from the Bonebreakers!

Details from reschcomplex.com:

Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns! All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required – bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more.

This year features a new generation of circus performers from across the globe. Our melting pot of talent will create life-long memories as children of all ages are guided through thrills, beauty, artistry, and daring feats of danger by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. Families will hold their collective breath throughout an entire two-hour performance watching contortionists bend and twist in extreme ways, acrobats tumble and spin through the air with the greatest of ease, become mesmerized by the allure of the aerial artistry high above, and witness heart-stopping risks and tricks as daredevils defy the laws of physics.

The Carden herd of Asian elephants lead the charge as they adorn the rings demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength guided by elephant trainer and presenter, Florin Moraru. Horses and camels dance in unison and dogs leap through the air as if they have wings. Enjoy the “dancing bears” and other surprises throughout the spectacle!