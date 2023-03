The Bellin 5K Heart Run/Walk is back! This second annual community-friendly, heart-healthy event will take place at Bellin Health Marinette on Saturday, April 29.

Participants can choose a 5K run/walk or 1-mile walk distance, and kids even have a special event of their own with the fun-filled Children’s Run.

All registrants receive a commemorative t-shirt and a finishing medal. Register for the event here: bellinrun.com/marinette5k