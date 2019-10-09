Bellin Health offers option for women in menopause with the Mona Lisa Laser

(WFRV) – Menopause can be a difficult time for many women. Symptoms range from hot flashes to mood swings to pain during intercourse.

In today’s Your Health with Bellin, Dr. Herbert Coussons discusses the option of Mona Lisa Laser and if it’s an option for you.

You can learn more about the Mona Lisa Laser at the Bellin Health Generations open house event on October 22nd. Find out more information and register by going to bellin.org/calendar or call 920-338-6868. You can also call this number to make an appointment for the laser treatment.