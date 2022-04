(WFRV) – Donate life month might be almost over but it’s always a good time to discuss this important topic.

Bellin Registered Nurses and Organ-Tissue Donation Committee Chairs Ashley Tomaso and Courtney Batal visited Local 5 Live with why tissue donation is so important, who can be a donor, and how to register.

To learn more about the process, head to donatelife.net and to make sure your wishes are known, head to donatelifewisconsin.org.