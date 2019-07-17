Bellin Health: Understanding autism

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – About 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder affecting families from all walks of life. While scientists are still researching the cause and a cure, one thing experts agree on is that early intervention makes a big difference.

Bellin Health stopped by to help give us a better understanding of the disorder.

For more information, stop by autismgreaterwi.org and reach out to the Autism Society of Northeast Wisconsin at 920-246-6478 and online at asnew.org.

If your child has been diagnosed with autism or to learn more about treatment options, call Bellin Health Psychiatric Center at 920-431-5533.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story