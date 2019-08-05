Bellin’s free “Hot Momma” series starts Aug. 8th

(WFRV) – If menopause is a bit overwhelming, Bellin Health has developed a series of educational an empowering events to help you with all of the information, from symptoms to treatment.

Bellin’s free “Hot Momma” series has three events from August 8 through October 10th:

Aug. 8: Menopause 101

Sept. 19: Menopause Treatments

Oct. 10: Post Menopause



If you cannot make the events in person, they will be streaming live on their Facebook page. Either way, registration is required. To do so, head to bellin.org/calendar or call 920-445-7373.