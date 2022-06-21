(WFRV) – Milwaukee-based band Ben Harold & The Rising is a popular band making a name for themselves in the music world.

They are headed to Summerfest next month but you can see them live tonight at Stone Arch Brewpub. They visited Local 5 Live ahead of their appearance tonight with what’s new with the band, plus details on their new album “These Days”.

For more music, head to benharoldmusic.com.

Live tonight at 7 pm at Stone Arch Brewpub, 1004 S. Olde Oneida Street, Appleton.

Summerfest, July 9 at the Johnson Controls Stage in Milwaukee.

See full list of upcoming shows HERE.