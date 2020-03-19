Ben’s Christmas light display spreading cheer in Appleton

(WFRV) – In December, we met a young boy in Appleton who was battling Leukemia. His Make-A-Wish was to have a spectacular light display with synchronized music and all.

Ben’s wish was granted thanks to several local companies and now they’re turning the display back on. Ben’s family says his wish is to spread cheer during this uncertain time. They will keep the display going until they post otherwise on their Facebook page.

Ben’s Christmas light display is going back on tonight and running nightly from 7 – 9 pm. You can see it at N255 Rogers Lane in Appleton. Ben will be watching from inside his home.

For details and updates, head to Ben’s Light Show Facebook page.