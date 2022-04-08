(WFRV) – Grab your dancing shoes, bring your appetite, and head to the Crystal Ball.

Local 5 Live gets details on the fundraiser for the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass.

Details from bmmglass.com/the-crystal-ball:

BERGSTROM-MAHLER
MUSEUM OF GLASS PRESENTS…

THE CRYSTAL BALL

SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2022
7:00 – 11:00 PM

THE BALLROOM AT THE RESERVE,

116 SOUTH COMMERCIAL STREET, NEENAH, WI 54956

YOUR INVITATION TO A ROMANTIC “CRYSTAL INSPIRED” GALA

AND FUN-RAISER TO SUPPORT THE MUSEUM’S EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS.

FEATURING:
  • Emcee: Faith Alford, Reporter, and Anchor, WFRV Local 5
  • Music by: Erin Boehme and Jazz Orgy
  • Dancing with impromptu dance lessons
  • Charcuterie, signature cocktail, cash bar, and decadent desserts
  • Silent auction of glass art and other inspired items
  • Fortune telling
  • Crystal accessory make-station
  • Naughty and nice amusements
  • Artful formal attire*
    * What is Artful Formal Attire? This is a world-class, fun event where you will see and be seen. Picture yourself on the red carpet and get ready for your close-up… have fun with it! Jazz it up and bring your dancing shoes!
TICKETS:
$100 PER PERSON/ $200 PER COUPLE 

* $75.00 of the ticket price is tax deductible to the extent provided by law.