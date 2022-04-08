(WFRV) – Grab your dancing shoes, bring your appetite, and head to the Crystal Ball.

Local 5 Live gets details on the fundraiser for the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass.

Details from bmmglass.com/the-crystal-ball:

BERGSTROM-MAHLER

MUSEUM OF GLASS PRESENTS…

THE CRYSTAL BALL

SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2022

7:00 – 11:00 PM

THE BALLROOM AT THE RESERVE,

116 SOUTH COMMERCIAL STREET, NEENAH, WI 54956

YOUR INVITATION TO A ROMANTIC “CRYSTAL INSPIRED” GALA

AND FUN-RAISER TO SUPPORT THE MUSEUM’S EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS.

FEATURING:

Emcee: Faith Alford , Reporter, and Anchor, WFRV Local 5

, Reporter, and Anchor, WFRV Local 5 Music by: Erin Boehme and Jazz Orgy

Dancing with impromptu dance lessons

Charcuterie, signature cocktail, cash bar, and decadent desserts

Silent auction of glass art and other inspired items

Fortune telling

Crystal accessory make-station

Naughty and nice amusements

Artful formal attire*

* What is Artful Formal Attire? This is a world-class, fun event where you will see and be seen. Picture yourself on the red carpet and get ready for your close-up… have fun with it! Jazz it up and bring your dancing shoes!

TICKETS:

$100 PER PERSON/ $200 PER COUPLE

* $75.00 of the ticket price is tax deductible to the extent provided by law.