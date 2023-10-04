(WFRV)- With Halloween around the corner, it is time to hit the pumpkin patch.
In this segment, Lori from Lori Loves Adventure discusses which pumpkin patch is the best to visit.
For more information, head to lorilovesadventure.com.
by: Mason Campbell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mason Campbell
Posted:
Updated:
(WFRV)- With Halloween around the corner, it is time to hit the pumpkin patch.
In this segment, Lori from Lori Loves Adventure discusses which pumpkin patch is the best to visit.
For more information, head to lorilovesadventure.com.