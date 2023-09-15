(WFRV)- Fall is only six days away, which means leaf colors are going to change.
In this segment, Lori from Lori Loves Adventure talks about the best places to watch the leaves change color.
For more information head to lorilovesadventure.com.
by: Mason Campbell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mason Campbell
Posted:
Updated:
(WFRV)- Fall is only six days away, which means leaf colors are going to change.
In this segment, Lori from Lori Loves Adventure talks about the best places to watch the leaves change color.
For more information head to lorilovesadventure.com.