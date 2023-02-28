(WFRV) – His last book, ‘The Gray Man’ was the second-most watched movie on Netflix last year.

Now, author Mark Greaney has a new release out. He spoke with Local 5 Live with details on his new book, ‘Burner’.

About the author

Mark Greaney has a degree in international relations and political science. In his research for the Gray Man novels, including Sierra SixRelentlessOne Minute Out, Mission CriticalAgent in PlaceGunmetal GrayBack BlastDead EyeBallisticOn Target, and The Gray Man, he traveled to more than thirty-five countries and trained alongside military and law enforcement in the use of firearms, battlefield medicine, and close-range combative tactics. With Marine LtCol Rip Rawlings, he wrote the New York Times bestseller, Red Metal. He is also the author of the New York Times bestsellers Tom Clancy Support and DefendTom Clancy Full Force and EffectTom Clancy Commander in Chief, and Tom Clancy True Faith and Allegiance. With Tom Clancy, he coauthored Locked OnThreat Vector, and Command Authority.  

Visit him online at www.markgreaneybooks.com.