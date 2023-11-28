(WFRV)- Thriller writer Patricia Cornwell brings Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta to new extremes with “Unnatural Death.”

In this new thriller book, Dr. Kay Scarpetta finds herself in a Northern Virginia wilderness examining the remains of two campers wanted by federal law enforcement. The victims are beyond recognition, and other evidence is terrifying and baffling, including a larger-than-life footprint.

After one of the most frightening body retrievals of her career, Scarpetta must discover who committed the murders and why.

To purchase the book, head to a local book store or Amazon.