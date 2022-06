(WFRV) – They started growing hemp in 2019 to diversity a Door County dairy farm.

Peter and Cody joined Local 5 Live to talk about Door County Cannabis Company with an exciting announcement.

They have a grand opening event July 1st – 3rd at the Top of the Hill Shops in Fish Creek. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their regular store hours will be Thursday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

