(Ledgeview) – Here’s an event that gets the family outside and raises money for a good cause. The Green Bay Bicycle Collective’s Bike Banquet is Sunday, May 7.

It’s from noon – 4:00 pm at Cocoon Brewing Company, located at 2233 Kaftan Way, Ledgeview. There will be a group ride to the event.

Bikers should gather at Green Isle Park in Allouez at 11:30 am. Whether with this group or your own, anyone who bikes to the banquet will get a free beer.

Find out more about the mission of the Green Bay Bicycle Collective and this event at www.gbbicycle.org.