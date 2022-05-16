(WFRV) – Mark your calendar for the 80th Bird Breakfast & Migration Celebration at Woodland Dunes in Two Rivers.

Celebrate spring and the return of many of our migratory songbirds.

Guided bird hikes will be available throughout the morning (registration required) and self-guided activities for families will be set up outside on the grounds near the Nature Center.

Event details:

Saturday, May 21

8:00-11:00am

Tickets: $6! (Includes: ham, pancakes, fruit compote, real maple syrup, and beverage)

Reservation and payment must be made in advance. Call 920-793-4007 to place your order and to register for the hikes!