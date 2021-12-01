Birder on Broadway “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” opens tomorrow in De Pere

(WFRV) – It’s a classic story presented by gifted local artists. Local 5 Live gets a preview of tomorrow’s opening of ‘A Christmas Carol’ from Birder on Broadway in De Pere.



DEC. 2, 3, 8, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17: 7:00PM

DEC. 4: 4:00PM

DEC. 5, 12, 18: 2:00PM

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

Birder on Broadway is located at 123 S. Broadway in De Pere.