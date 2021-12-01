Birder on Broadway “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” opens tomorrow in De Pere

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s a classic story presented by gifted local artists. Local 5 Live gets a preview of tomorrow’s opening of ‘A Christmas Carol’ from Birder on Broadway in De Pere.

Tickets: birderonbroadway.org


DEC. 2, 3, 8, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17: 7:00PM

DEC. 4: 4:00PM

DEC. 5, 12, 18: 2:00PM

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

Birder on Broadway is located at 123 S. Broadway in De Pere.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Looking Ahead

1-on-1 interview: ESPN's John Anderson

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win over Rams

State champion Reedsville football team joins Sports Xtra

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub