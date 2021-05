(WFRV) – There’s ‘Something Rotten!’ in De Pere thanks to the Birder Players at Broadway Theatre.

The troop is performing the popular musical of the same name and part of the cast stopped by Local 5 Live with a preview of the show.

Birder Players performance of Something Rotten! will take place June 2 – 13 at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere. For tickets, head to their tickets page.

The Broadway Theatre is located at 123 S. Broadway in De Pere.