(WFRV)- Birder Players presents an original musical by Brandon Rockstroh – “The Book of Empty Pages.”

It is the story of a woman’s choice between love for a man bravely facing personal tragedy and her obligations to her family, with twists that will surprise you and music that will keep you humming.

For more information, visit thebookofemptypages.com

The Book of Empty Pages will be at the Birdier Broadway Theatre at 123 South Broadway in De Pere from July 12 through the 22nd.

For more information or to buy a ticket head to birderonbroadway.org.