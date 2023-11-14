(WFRV)- Birder Players presents “A Christmas Carol the Musical.”

“A Christmas Carol” follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a stingy man visited by three ghosts—Past, Present, and Yet to Come. They show him his life’s regrets, his impact on others, and a bleak future. Transforming from greed to generosity, Scrooge learns the joy of kindness and celebrates Christmas with a newfound spirit.

Watch “A Christmas Carol the Musical.” at the Birdier Broadway Theatre at 123 South Broadway in De Pere. The show will take the stage on November 29th and 30th. It will also have showings on December 2, 3, 6, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16.

For tickets, head to birderonbroadway.org.