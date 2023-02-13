(WFRV) – It’s a famous fairy tale brought to life on the local stage.

Alicia Birder and cast member Randi Fay stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their production of the Tony Award winning musical ‘Into The Woods’ happening at the Birder Theatre in De Pere.

Details from birderonbroadway.org:

FEBRUARY 16-26

Birder Players, at Broadway Theatre De Pere, will open its 2023 Season with the 1987 Tony Award winning musical INTO THE WOODS with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests.

Student rush tickets available at the door 1 hour before curtain!