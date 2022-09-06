(WFRV) – Take a trip back to the ‘80s and the roller disco era!

Xanadu is on stage this weekend from Birder on Broadway. Alicia and Kirt give Local 5 Live viewers a preview of the show.

Birder on Broadway is located at 123 S. Broadway in De Pere.

Details from birderonbroadway.org:

TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE.

Sign up to Usher HERE.

SEPTEMBER 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16: 7:30PM

SEPTEMBER 10: 4:00PM

SEPTEMBER 17: 2:00PM

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it’s 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.