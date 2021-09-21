Birder Players presents: Mamma Mia!

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live puts the spotlight on entertainment today with a focus on local stage production from the Birder Players.

Alicia and some of the cast of their current production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ gave a preview performance from this Tony nominated musical.

For more information, head to birderonbroadway.org:



SEPT. 29, 30: 7:30PM

OCT. 1, 2, 5, 13, 14, 15: 7:30PM

OCT. 16: 2PM

OCT. 17: 4PM

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!