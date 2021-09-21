Birder Players presents: Mamma Mia!

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live puts the spotlight on entertainment today with a focus on local stage production from the Birder Players.

Alicia and some of the cast of their current production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ gave a preview performance from this Tony nominated musical.

For more information, head to birderonbroadway.org:


SEPT. 29, 30: 7:30PM

OCT. 1, 2, 5, 13, 14, 15: 7:30PM

OCT. 16: 2PM

OCT. 17: 4PM

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter

Bostick on mental health

Bostick on Aaron Rodgers speaking out about mental health

Bostick on 2014 NFC Championship Game

Bostick on coaching youth football