(WFRV) – The Biscuit Creek band joined Local 5 Live to play some foot-tapping songs.

Mark Porter said that most of the band is from northeast Wisconsin. The band has a love of bluegrass music.

The band also brings traditional music as well as some modern-day progressive bluegrass to mix in.

Biscuit Creek will be at Turner Street Music Hall in Wrightstown on Saturday.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.