(WFRV) – When you think of bitters, an Old Fashioned probably comes to mind. A Wisconsin company has a variety of flavors and just as many ways to use them.

Ira from Bittercube along with Chef Christopher from Three Three Five shows some fun ways to create drinks and snacks for your next get together.

Head to store.bittercube.com for a store and restaurant locator map along with recipe ideas.

Three Three Five is located at 335 N. Broadway in Green Bay, for more head to threethreefive.com.

Flora Royale