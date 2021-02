(WFRV) – From marriage by hypnosis to raining horned toads, Wisconsin has some bizarre history and you can learn all about it in an upcoming virtual event through the Manitowoc Public Library.

Host of the event, Chad Lewis spoke with Local 5 Live with some fun details.

The Bizarre History of Wisconsin with Chad Lewis is happening February 11 at 7 pm with an encore airing, February 13 at 3 pm. Registration is required, sign up here.

Get more details at the Facebook event page.