Black Friday deals from the Green Bay Gamblers

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers have a lot of fun events planned for the holiday week and that includes some great deals on tickets.

November 27 – Bud Night featuring $2 Bud & Bud Light. Start time is 7:05 PM.

November 30 – School is Cool/Star Wars/Skate with the Gamblers/Craft Beer Night in the IceBox Saturday, November 30 the Gamblers and Fox Communities Credit Union welcome the characters from Star Wars. After the game is Skate with the Gamblers presented by Aurora BayCare. Start time is 7:05 PM.

November 30 – the Gamblers are teaming up with Copper State Brewery, Ahnapee Brewery, Zambaldi Beer and Triangle Distributing for Craft Beer Night in the IceBox. Tickets are $30 and include complimentary craft beer from Copper State, Ahnapee and Zambaldi and a souvenir stainless steel Gamblers logoed cup. Area is limited to 100 people.



