Black Friday special from the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 11/29 – 12/2

(WFRV) – Black Friday isn’t restricted to just deals in the mall anymore, the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bay has some great deals coming up to help you stay healthy this holiday season.

November 29 – December 2 is the Salvation Army Kroc Center’s Black Friday special where you can save 20% off on all 8-week registration classes and 20% off personal training. New members joining during those day will receive $20 off the joiner’s fee.

Any member who visits those days is entered to win a free year membership.

For all the details on the Black Friday special, head to gbkroccenter.org/blackfriday.

The Kroc Center’s Winter Camp is December 26 – 27. For information on this, head to gbkroccenter.org/wintercamp.

The Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay. You can reach them by phone at 920-884-5007, online at gbkroccenter.org.