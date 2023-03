(WFRV) – Why travel to meet possible wedding vendors, when you can find them all in one place? The Black Sheep Wedding & Events center has their Vendor Open House Saturday, March 11.

Join them to meet the people who will make your special day memorable and check out Black Sheep as a venue. There will be champagne and door prizes as well. The even runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm that day. For more information, head to blacksheepweddingsgb.com.