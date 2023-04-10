(WFRV) – The food is as good as the view at the beautiful Black Walnut Guest House in Sturgeon Bay.
The owner stopped by Local 5 LIVE to share her recipe for Door County Cherry Cookies.
The bed and breakfast is a mix of history and modern amenities.
You can make your reservation at http://www.blackwalnut-gh.com/?fbclid=IwAR1H9EIzK5YKCGUoacJgeiq4lLsB2e3t1Emk2JUaxM58U7ux6ELC9lLol5U
The Black Walnut
Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Door County Cherry Cookies
1 Cup Softened Butter (2 Sticks)
1 Cup Brown Sugar
½ Cup Granulated Sugar
2 Eggs
1 Tsp. Vanilla
3 Cups Flour
1 Tsp. Baking Soda
3 Tsp. Cinnamon
¾ Cup Shredded Coconut Unsweetened
½ Tsp. Salt
2½ Cups Oats
1 Bag Chocolate Chips
1 Cup Door County Dried Cherries
Heat oven to 350°
Combine Margarine, Brown Sugar & Granulated Sugar
Add Eggs & Vanilla
Add Coconut, Cinnamon, & Salt
Add Flour & Baking Soda
Mix Well
Stir in Oats
Stir in Chocolate Chips
Stir in Door County Cherries
Drop rounded dough onto ungreased cookie sheet.
(Turn Racks ½ way through baking if in Gas Oven)
Bake 16 – 18 Minutes
Cool 10 minutes & Place on cooling rack.
Makes 3-4 Dozen