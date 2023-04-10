(WFRV) – The food is as good as the view at the beautiful Black Walnut Guest House in Sturgeon Bay.

The owner stopped by Local 5 LIVE to share her recipe for Door County Cherry Cookies.

The bed and breakfast is a mix of history and modern amenities.

You can make your reservation at http://www.blackwalnut-gh.com/?fbclid=IwAR1H9EIzK5YKCGUoacJgeiq4lLsB2e3t1Emk2JUaxM58U7ux6ELC9lLol5U

The Black Walnut

Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Door County Cherry Cookies

1 Cup Softened Butter (2 Sticks)

1 Cup Brown Sugar

½ Cup Granulated Sugar

2 Eggs

1 Tsp. Vanilla

3 Cups Flour

1 Tsp. Baking Soda

3 Tsp. Cinnamon

¾ Cup Shredded Coconut Unsweetened

½ Tsp. Salt

2½ Cups Oats

1 Bag Chocolate Chips

1 Cup Door County Dried Cherries

Heat oven to 350°

Combine Margarine, Brown Sugar & Granulated Sugar

Add Eggs & Vanilla

Add Coconut, Cinnamon, & Salt

Add Flour & Baking Soda

Mix Well

Stir in Oats

Stir in Chocolate Chips

Stir in Door County Cherries

Drop rounded dough onto ungreased cookie sheet.

(Turn Racks ½ way through baking if in Gas Oven)

Bake 16 – 18 Minutes

Cool 10 minutes & Place on cooling rack.

Makes 3-4 Dozen