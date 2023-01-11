(WFRV) – It’s something most of us take for granted, but warmth is a privilege.

There’s and easy way to extend that to others through Blanketing Brown County, a program from the United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council.

Corrissa Frank, Chief Philanthropy Officer for United Way joined us to talk about their upcoming event and what the blankets are used for.

Blanketing Brown County runs through January 27th. There is a special drop off event Saturday, January 14th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village by Lambeau Field.

You can also scan the QR codes below for a full list of drop off locations throughout the month or make a momentary donation.