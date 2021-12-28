Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery releases sparkling wine with 100% Wisconsin grapes

(WFRV) – Every Tuesday this month, Local 5 Live has shared a great dessert recipe and now it’s time to ring in the New Year with something bubbly and something sweet.

Blind Horse Winery is out with a brand-new sparkling wine using 100% Wisconsin Grapes. Master Winemaker Tom Nye visited Local 5 Live along with Chef Brent Davis with a look at this delicious bubbly and details on how it’s made.

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery is located at 6018 Superior Avenue in Kohler. To plan your visit and keep track of upcoming special events, head to theblindhorse.com.