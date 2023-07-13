(WFRV) – Board & Brush, a creative studio in Green Bay, stopped by Local 5 Live to talk about some summer projects and customization options.

There are multiple classes that have multiple times, including three hours as well as some $15 dollar walk-in options.

Board & Brush will be having anniversary parties on August 2, 3 & 4 at varying times. Bachelorette parties are a popular choice that Vanessa Schoen with Broad & Brush says occupies plenty of their weekends.

Kids’ birthday parties were another popular event at Board & Brush that Vanessa mentioned.

For everything about Board & Brush, visit their Facebook page.